× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Auditors say regulation of Saccos has helped tame cyber crime

BUSINESS
By Nehemiah Okwembah | Jun 27th 2022 | 2 min read
By Nehemiah Okwembah | June 27th 2022
BUSINESS
Principal Secretary, State Department of Cooperatives Ishmail Abdi Noor during the official opening of the Imarika Plaza in Kilifi Town on Saturday, June 25, 2022. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

Regulation of savings and credit co-operatives (Saccos) has cut the number of cyber-attacks in the sector, auditors have said.

They noted that the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) has worked well with the co-operatives to weed out the crime that is a headache for many financial institutions.

Frederick Ambale, managing partner and chief executive of audit firm Ogot and Company Ltd, said Sasra has helped Saccos to avert cybercrime more than general financial firms.

“Government intervenes on cybercrime in Saccos largely through Sasra and as we come for an audit, we give recommendations and Sasra makes sure they are implemented,” he said. This, he added, was not happening in general financial entities that are still victims of cybercrime since they lack a regulatory body that guides their operations.

READ MORE

“General companies still have a larger problem because they are not having the advantage of Saccos that are regulated and given advice directly from the State through Sasra,” Mr Ambala said.

“The general situation in the country is not good as far as cybercrime is concerned and I think we need to do better.” Saccos lost Sh106 million in 2021 to cyber theft amid increased mobile banking fraud. With this in mind, auditors and the government have called on industry players to invest in technology to stem the threat.

Mr Ambala was speaking during the official opening of the Sh500 million Imarika Plaza, the headquarters of Imarika Sacco in Kilifi town.

Mr Thomas Ongallo, an audit manager noted that with proper systems in place, Saccos were turning out to be the most preferred financial institution.

Imarika Sacco Chairman Renson Ndoro said cybercrime has been curbed after installing robust software. Sacco has 140,000 members with a Sh10 billion turnover.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Safari Rally: Traders bag mixed fortunes as fans rev up sleepy lake town
Hotels in Naivasha booked to full capacity as fans throng town for annual rally event. Food traders count losses despite paying hefty county licence fees.
Kenya tops in enlisting more women in the maritime sector
Survey by the UN agency for maritime affairs places Kenya and the Comoros women associations at the top. Women seafarers however still make up less than two per cent of the world’s seafarers.

MOST READ

Top oil marketers tighten dominance in first 3 months
Top oil marketers tighten dominance in first 3 months

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya tops in enlisting more women in the maritime sector

By Philip Mwakio | 9 minutes ago

Kenya tops in enlisting more women in the maritime sector
Why Nakuru is most preferred trade hub

By Steve Mkawale | 9 minutes ago

Why Nakuru is most preferred trade hub
Keroche woes: Tabitha Karanja failed to file tax returns for eight years, KRA states

By Julius Chepkwony | 9 minutes ago

Keroche woes: Tabitha Karanja failed to file tax returns for eight years, KRA states
More hunger on the way as food inflation goes past 28-month high

By Frankline Sunday | 14 hours ago

More hunger on the way as food inflation goes past 28-month high
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC