× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

What the new stringent rules mean for Saccos and members

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | August 23rd 2021

SASRA Board Chairman John Munuve. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The new rules the government is implementing in a bid to tame rogue Saccos are expected to secure the funds for the millions of Kenyans who save through the non-deposit-taking Saccos.

The regulations could, however, result in the savers taking a cut on the dividends they take home every year as Saccos retain earnings to meet the new requirements.

The regulations require the non-deposit-taking Saccos to meet certain requirements that will enhance governance and in turn secure deposits.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

The Sacco Societies Regulations of 2020 also require the cooperatives to increase their capital base, which could see the Saccos deny their members dividends and retain earnings to meet such requirements.

READ MORE

 Crushed dreams: How rogue Saccos and bogus saving schemes fleeced public, got away with it

 How Saccos are helping people own homes

 Companies owe Saccos Sh5b in unremitted employees' dues

 How Ethiopia inspired the Sacco movement in Kenya

The regulations will bring Saccos with deposits of over Sh100 million under the oversight of Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra). They have previously been regulated by the Commissioner of Cooperatives, whose requirements has been a little lax.

Sasra has as of last year been regulating operations of 175 deposit-taking Saccos. The new rules, which came into effect in January this year and gave players a six-month window to comply, place more demands on management of Saccos including minimum capital and liquidity requirements and file regular reports with Sasra on the state of the Sacco.

“We believe bringing these non-deposit-taking Saccos under the regulatory oversight of Sasra will extend the benefits of regulated savings and loan services to more Kenyans while improving the stability and resilience of the sub-sector,” said John Munuve chairman, Sasra.

The non-deposit-taking Saccos are now expected to have structures in place that guide their operations. The Saccos, which are also referred to as Back Office Service Activity (Bosa), have had minimalist operations, at times owing to their size and scarce resources. Many continue to operate as fairly small entities but some have over time grown and hence the need to increase oversight on them.

They will now be required to maintain a core capital of at least Sh5 million. At the same time, the minimum capital should not be less than eight percent of its total assets. The core capital should also not be less than five per cent of the total non-withdrawable deposits held by the Sacco.

Sasra may require a Sacco to have higher minimum capital ratio based on certain factors such as a loss that may result in capital deficiency, a Sacco having a high volume of poor quality of assets and rapid growth without adequate capitalisation.

Sacco Society Regulatory Authority CEO John Mwaka. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

“If you are a member of a Sacco that is now regulated by Sasra, you can be sure your deposits are secure. Through the regular reporting and other requirements, Sasra is able to see if a Sacco is running in a healthy and prudent way, if it is not they will be able to raise an alarm and act,” said John Warui, the chief executive of Standard Group’s Network Sacco Limited. “Under the commissioner of cooperatives, they would in most instances move slowly such that by the time they are taking action, the Sacco in question would have collapsed.”

Members across many Saccos will have to take a cut in the dividends that they have been getting from their Saccos.

Warui explained that to meet such requirements as the minimum core capital requirements, Saccos would have to retain profits that Saccos previously paid out in dividends. He however added that in the coming years, with would translate to Saccos having more funds at the disposal of their members.

“Some of the benefits that will accrue to members might not be felt immediately but they will appreciate them in time. For instance, the requirement to have adequate capital base will help in future. The practice has been that a Sacco will distribute the surplus funds made in a year to members as dividends,” he said.

“This way, a Sacco could not grow its capital base. By putting in the minimum core capital requirements will mean that Saccos will with time have financial muscle to increase loan repayment period for members and even offer mortgage products.”

“In three to five years, we will have enough muscle to support the gaps that have existed in the past. The rules are for posterity to enable Saccos to grow such that we might even compete with banks, for instance, when it comes to financing some of our members’ projects.”

Peter Munya, Cabinet Secretary Agriculture and Cooperatives. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Other requirements include the non-deposit-taking Saccos having to maintain a liquidity ratio of not less than ten per cent of the non-withdrawable deposits and short-term liabilities in liquid assets.

Failure adhere to the required ratios might see a Sacco penalised, including suspension of some of its operations including taking new non-withdrawable deposits, lending and investing. Some of the penalties will be harsh for the members, as the Sacco might be prohibited by Sasra from declaring dividends.

The regulations also require the Saccos to file quarterly and annual reports with Sasra. There are also areas of business that the non-deposit Saccos cannot undertake which include operating in the manner that the deposit-taking Saccos do, foreign trade operations, dealing in cryptocurrencies and investing in venture capital.

Agriculture and Cooperatives CS Peter Munya says the new rules are aimed at protecting members’ funds, which is among the reasons Saccos will not be allowed to invest in what he termed risky ventures.

“The prudential legal framework provided in the Sacco Societies Act and the Regulations, 2020 are meant to ensure the savings and deposits collected from the public are not only protected but also secured at all times,” said Munya.

RELATED VIDEOS

NTSA launches nationwide crackdown on PSV saccos suspected to flout safety regulations

Organizers of SACCO games elated by the competitive edge exhibited in the games

Understanding the growth of SACCOs

Share this story
Crushed dreams: How rogue Saccos and bogus saving schemes fleeced public, got away with it
Two licensing regimes have been blamed for the rise in the number of rogue outfits.
Africa coffee producers target youth to boost drink uptake
Coffee outlets opened in university to promote beverage’s consumption among learners.

MOST READ

MPs shine light on independent power firms for high charges
MPs shine light on independent power firms for high charges

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Africa coffee producers target youth to boost drink uptake

By Boniface Gikandi | 1 hour ago

Africa coffee producers target youth to boost drink uptake
Crushed dreams: How rogue Saccos and bogus saving schemes fleeced public, got away with it

By Macharia Kamau | 6 hours ago

Crushed dreams: How rogue Saccos and bogus saving schemes fleeced public, got away with it
Tuju challenges EA bank's immunity at the regional court

By Jacob Ngetich | 20 hours ago

Tuju challenges EA bank's immunity at the regional court
How banks doubled their profits in Covid-19 year

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

How banks doubled their profits in Covid-19 year
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC