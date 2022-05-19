× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kris Senanu quits Safaricom barely a year into the job

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | May 19th 2022 | 1 min read
By Macharia Kamau | May 19th 2022
BUSINESS

Outgoing Safaricom Chief Enterprise Business Officer Kris Senanu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer Kris Senanu has quit the company. The telco yesterday said Mr Senanu will leave on May 31, this year "to pursue other interests."

He joined Safaricom in June 2021, a few months after leaving Telkom Kenya.

Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa said Mr Joseph Wanjohi will replace Mr Senanu in an interim capacity. “He has been instrumental in implementing the Enterprise Business Unit’s first mission and development of the division’s second mission,” said Mr Ndegwa.

“During his time, he has re-established and enhanced Safaricom as a leader in the enterprise space, grown the mobility business, and initiated digital transformation initiatives to enable SME DIY (do it yourself) platforms. Kris has also worked to reduce the enterprise fixed churn.”

READ MORE

Mr Senanu is an old hand in Kenya’s ICT sector. Before joining Safaricom, he was Telkom Kenya's managing director of the Digital Service Delivery Unit. Before Telkom, he had worked with Internet Solutions Kenya (Access Kenya). He also owns several businesses. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya Power names new interim managing director
Muli replaces Rosemary Oduor who has been at the helm of the utility company in an acting capacity as well.
Auditor General: Poor handover of projects ups waste in counties
Auditor General has raised concern over the unstructured way new regimes take over public offices - exposing taxpayers to losses in unfinished projects.

