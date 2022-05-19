Kris Senanu quits Safaricom barely a year into the job

Outgoing Safaricom Chief Enterprise Business Officer Kris Senanu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer Kris Senanu has quit the company. The telco yesterday said Mr Senanu will leave on May 31, this year "to pursue other interests."

He joined Safaricom in June 2021, a few months after leaving Telkom Kenya.

Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa said Mr Joseph Wanjohi will replace Mr Senanu in an interim capacity. “He has been instrumental in implementing the Enterprise Business Unit’s first mission and development of the division’s second mission,” said Mr Ndegwa.

“During his time, he has re-established and enhanced Safaricom as a leader in the enterprise space, grown the mobility business, and initiated digital transformation initiatives to enable SME DIY (do it yourself) platforms. Kris has also worked to reduce the enterprise fixed churn.”

Mr Senanu is an old hand in Kenya’s ICT sector. Before joining Safaricom, he was Telkom Kenya's managing director of the Digital Service Delivery Unit. Before Telkom, he had worked with Internet Solutions Kenya (Access Kenya). He also owns several businesses.

