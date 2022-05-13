× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Safaricom employs 300 in preparation for starting operations in Ethiopia

By Macharia Kamau | May 13th 2022 | 2 min read
Safaricom mobile phone logo. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Safaricom is readying to start its operations in Ethiopia this year. The firm said that Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia had covered much ground including hiring 300 personnel for the operation, with the number of employees expected to grow to over 1,000 by next year.

It is also concluding negotiations on infrastructure sharing with its rival Ethio Telecom and has also set up retail shops as well as contracted distributors.

"A lot of work is currently going on in Ethiopia with the aim of a full rollout of the network and commercial launch within the calendar year 2022,” said Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa when the firm released its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2022, yesterday.

In its venture in Ethiopia, Safaricom has partnered with Vodacom, Vodafone, Sumitomo Corporation and British International Investment (formerly CDC Group). Ndegwa said Safaricom Ethiopia is well staffed to start operations, including having in place a management team and a board of directors.

“We have also recruited a team of over 305 staff of which 50 per cent is local talent with plans of reaching 1,000 in the next financial year,” he said.

"Our sales and distribution channels set up is progressing well and we have on-boarded 29 distributors, secured four retail shops locations and set up our first outsourced call centre in Addis.”

“We have also built two data centres, made our first test call, sent our first SMS, did our first data session and also successfully tested our SIM card registration process.”

Ndegwa said Ethiopian operation is entering into an infrastructure sharing deal with its competitor Ethio Telecom to share telecommunications towers that could ease rollout of its network in the country. Rival telcos usually get into such commercial deals that ease the burden of network rollout.

"After a period of negotiations and with support of Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA), we are making progress in terms of establishing a mutually beneficial partnership with Ethio Telecom on the key terms for interconnection, transmission capacity and tower sharing,” said Ndegwa.

"On April 13 (this year) we reached in-principle agreement with Ethio Telecom on the key terms at a meeting convened by the ECA. The companies are now working together on the finalisation of these important agreements and the implementation required for our commercial launch."

The firm is however yet to get the go ahead to rollout its mobile money platform in Ethiopia. M-Pesa has over time proved to be key for Safaricom in Kenya and last year accounted for 38 per cent of its revenues.

Equity's quarter one net profit on income climbs 36pc to Sh11.8b
Equity Group’s net profit for the first quarter of the year has risen by 36 per cent to Sh11.86 billion on increased interest and non-interest income.
Sh9.7b borrowed weekly on Safaricom's Fuliza
Kenyans borrowed Sh9.67 billion weekly via Safaricom’s overdraft service Fuliza in the year ended March as an additional one million customers joined.

Towns overtake Nairobi in cost of living amid population rise
Towns overtake Nairobi in cost of living amid population rise

By Patrick Alushula

