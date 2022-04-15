× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former Family Bank boss to know fate on NYS scam

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | Apr 15th 2022 | 1 min read
By Dominic Omondi | April 15th 2022
BUSINESS
Former Family Bank CEO Peter Munyiri. [Courtesy]

Former Family Bank Chief Executive Mr Peter Munyiri will know his fate over the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) money laundering scandal on Wednesday next week.

The High Court in Nairobi is expected to make a ruling on whether Mr Munyiri, a Nyeri governor aspirant, and other former employees of Family Bank have a case to answer.

The accused told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions had failed to prove a prima facie case against him. “I would like to make an application for all the accused persons. I will be asking this court to acquit my client and his co-accused under Section 210 of the Constitution. The DPP has failed to prove a case against them. The charges against them are bad in law,” said lawyer Mr Kioko Kilukumi.

The prosecution closed its case against Mr Munyiri and his co-accused where it called six witnesses, including some from Central Bank.

Mr Munyiri was charged alongside other six senior bank employees for allegedly failing to report unusual transactions carried out by the chief NYS suspect Ms Josephine Kabura Irungu’s three bank accounts.

READ MORE

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Mumias Sugar lease deal turns sour for Ugandan miller Sarrai
The revival of Mumias Sugar Company will have to wait longer after High Court cancelled the lease awarded to Ugandan miller Sarrai Group.
Demand for electric cars rises amid high cost of fuel
As the country continues to record high prices of fuel, demand for electric vehicles is on the rise, with projections that the numbers could double by the end of the year.

MOST READ

Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre
Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau and Grace Ng'ang'a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mumias Sugar lease deal turns sour for Ugandan miller Sarrai

By Paul Ogemba | 27 minutes ago

Mumias Sugar lease deal turns sour for Ugandan miller Sarrai
Demand for electric cars rises amid high cost of fuel

By Antony Gitonga | 27 minutes ago

Demand for electric cars rises amid high cost of fuel
Water refill vendors now sue taxman over excise duty

By Kamau Muthoni | 27 minutes ago

Water refill vendors now sue taxman over excise duty
Rubis Energy denies CEO was deported

By Fred Kagonye | 2 hours ago

Rubis Energy denies CEO was deported
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC