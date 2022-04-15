Former Family Bank boss to know fate on NYS scam
BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi
| Apr 15th 2022 | 1 min read
BUSINESS
Former Family Bank Chief Executive Mr Peter Munyiri will know his fate over the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) money laundering scandal on Wednesday next week.
The High Court in Nairobi is expected to make a ruling on whether Mr Munyiri, a Nyeri governor aspirant, and other former employees of Family Bank have a case to answer.
The accused told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions had failed to prove a prima facie case against him. “I would like to make an application for all the accused persons. I will be asking this court to acquit my client and his co-accused under Section 210 of the Constitution. The DPP has failed to prove a case against them. The charges against them are bad in law,” said lawyer Mr Kioko Kilukumi.
The prosecution closed its case against Mr Munyiri and his co-accused where it called six witnesses, including some from Central Bank.
Mr Munyiri was charged alongside other six senior bank employees for allegedly failing to report unusual transactions carried out by the chief NYS suspect Ms Josephine Kabura Irungu’s three bank accounts.
READ MORE
RELATED VIDEOS
Mumias Sugar lease deal turns sour for Ugandan miller SarraiThe revival of Mumias Sugar Company will have to wait longer after High Court cancelled the lease awarded to Ugandan miller Sarrai Group.
Demand for electric cars rises amid high cost of fuelAs the country continues to record high prices of fuel, demand for electric vehicles is on the rise, with projections that the numbers could double by the end of the year.
MOST READ
Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre
BUSINESS
- ‘We are the back office for kiosks’: The start-up fixing Kenya's retail
ENTERPRISE
- Sarah Mbwaya: How I found passion and success in lucrative solar power business
ENTERPRISE
- Video: A day with Kenya's legendary vintage car collector John Wroe
MOTORING
- IT firms blame costly internet cuts on Nairobi Expressway construction
BUSINESS
- Rwathia heirs emerge from the shadows of their enterprising fathers
FINANCIAL STANDARD