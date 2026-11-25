The Oversight Lab Executive Director Lab Mercy Mutemi (right) with Joy Kalekye, a victim of online abuse, during a press conference revealing the harmful behaviour of Meta's Algorithm in the country on November 16, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Africa's growing digital outsourcing industry is attracting global technology companies seeking cheaper labour and expanding their operations. However, allegations by former content moderators against Meta and outsourcing firm Sama are exposing the hidden costs of the business model.

More than 100 former workers are seeking accountability over what they describe as exploitative working conditions, inadequate compensation and psychological harm arising from reviewing graphic content online.