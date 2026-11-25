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The possibility that some police officers are deserting the National Police Service for recruitment in the Russian army is disturbing. So alarming that the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered a headcount.

Unlike ordinary civil servants who can tender a resignation and walk away, uniformed officers take a solemn oath to protect life, property, and the sovereignty of the republic. Policing is not a standard nine-to-five job; it is a disciplined calling governed by strict command and national obligation.

Under Kenyan law, abandoning duty without leave or lawful excuse is not a trivial infraction. The National Police Service Act treats desertion and absence without leave as serious service offences that carry severe disciplinary and penal consequences, including dismissal, loss of benefits, arrest, and imprisonment, while the Penal Code criminalises inducing or aiding desertion.

Walking off the beat to fight in a foreign war strikes at the very heart of that legal compact.

Why, then, would trained officers risk prison, dishonour, and death on distant battlefields? Economic strain, perceived stagnation in pay and career progression, and the lure of quick foreign currency make lucrative overseas contracts tempting.

Yet those temptations expose a much deeper rot; creeping indiscipline inside a supposedly disciplined service, compounded by weak internal supervision and payroll loopholes that allow absent or departed personnel to slip through the cracks.

The dangers that this poses to Kenya are profound. Every officer who vanishes abroad strips a domestic station of trained manpower at a time when citizens demand better security.

Worse still, personnel with tactical and policing skills—including officers from specialised units—who become battle-hardened in a brutal foreign conflict could return traumatised, armed with advanced combat experience, or entangled with mercenary and trafficking networks that threaten national security.

Financially, the country loses the substantial public investment spent training these officers, while facing potential payroll leakages and diplomatic fallout when citizens go missing or die in foreign war zones.

Secret recruitment rings thrive despite public outrage and state pledges because desperation meets greed, lax oversight, and shadowy intermediaries operating through deceptive job offers and covert channels. Warnings alone will not dismantle networks that profit from human vulnerability and security lapses.

To stem this tide, the government must pair swift accountability with structural reform. The headcount must be thorough, transparent, and linked to tight payroll audits so ghost or absent officers cannot be paid.

Rogue recruiters and traffickers must face aggressive prosecution, immigration and border controls must flag suspicious foreign military travel, and police welfare, allowances, and career pathways must be urgently addressed.

National security cannot be left to chance or sold to the highest bidder. When those sworn to uphold the law abandon their posts for foreign battlefields, the state must respond with decisive discipline, institutional vigilance, and renewed commitment to the dignity of service.