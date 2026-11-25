The education sector appears haunted by a leadership culture in which officers are entrusted with powerful positions for months, only to be displaced when substantive appointments finally arrive.
The appointment of Cheptumo Ayabei as Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer, for instance, ended a 17-month period during which Dr Evaleen Mitei had served in an acting capacity.
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