Social Health Authority CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

President William Ruto’s administration has suffered another major setback after the High Court declared the controversial 2 per cent health system fee imposed on medical facilities unconstitutional, exposing serious failures in the government’s consultation and regulatory processes.

In a detailed judgment, Justice Richard Nyakundi ruled that the government failed to subject the Health Information Management System (HIMS) fee to meaningful public participation before introducing the deduction, despite insisting that the regulations had undergone extensive consultations and received parliamentary approval.