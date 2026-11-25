IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said it would not be able to livestream election results from all polling stations, arguing that deploying 55,000 cameras and staff to carry out the exercise would be untenable.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon told journalists in Nairobi that the courts did not see the need for the commission to livestream results because, apart from the enormous logistical challenge, Kenya has a vibrant media that can do the work.