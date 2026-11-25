All that glitters is not gold, and this could be the lesson ODM cheerleaders who have been vocal in their support for President William Ruto's re-election are learning as suspicion and alleged betrayal emerge amid the unprecedented resurgence of the Movement for Growth and Democracy (MDG) party, sending shockwaves through ODM circles in Nyanza.
MDG is building a formidable political war chest, complete with a crop of strong aspirants across several elective seats in Nyanza, in a bid to challenge ODM's grip on the region and create a new political order.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…