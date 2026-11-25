ODM appears to be in panic mode, reigniting calls for regional zoning, questioning the Government's commitment to transforming its strongholds and hitting out at allies of the President over pre-election negotiations as political temperatures rise. [File, Standard]

All that glitters is not gold, and this could be the lesson ODM cheerleaders who have been vocal in their support for President William Ruto's re-election are learning as suspicion and alleged betrayal emerge amid the unprecedented resurgence of the Movement for Growth and Democracy (MDG) party, sending shockwaves through ODM circles in Nyanza.

MDG is building a formidable political war chest, complete with a crop of strong aspirants across several elective seats in Nyanza, in a bid to challenge ODM's grip on the region and create a new political order.