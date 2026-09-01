The human cost of keeping social media clean

Faith Nafula Atsango, a counselling psychologist, warns that the trauma inflicted on content moderators is not a temporary condition but a deep psychological wound that can fundamentally alter a person's ability to function unless proper medical intervention is sought.[David, Odongo, Standard]

While billions scroll through social media and engage with artificial intelligence tools daily, a hidden workforce in Kenya has paid a heavy psychological price to keep these platforms clean and train the algorithms that power them.

Sama Source, a company based in Kenya, has over the years been outsourced by tech giants like Meta to moderate online content.