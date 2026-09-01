The human cost of keeping social media clean

While billions scroll through social media and engage with artificial intelligence tools daily, a hidden workforce in Kenya has paid a heavy psychological price to keep these platforms clean and train the algorithms that power them.
Sama Source, a company based in Kenya, has over the years been outsourced by tech giants like Meta to moderate online content.
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