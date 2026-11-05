Kindiki: Commonwealth must deliver jobs, trade and debt relief

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the 28th Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda on November 4, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for a renewed focus on debt relief, trade, youth empowerment and climate financing.

This is as the Commonwealth seeks to reposition itself to respond to changing global economic and political realities following the conclusion of its 28th Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda.

Kindiki said the four-day summit, held from November 1 to 4, 2026, had provided an opportunity for the 56-member organisation to rethink its priorities and strengthen its relevance in addressing the challenges facing its 2.7 billion people, approximately 1.5 billion of whom are young people.

In a statement following the meeting, the Deputy President said the Commonwealth had recognised the need to balance the protection of democratic freedoms with practical measures to improve citizens' economic wellbeing through better incomes, healthcare, education and housing.

"The Commonwealth agrees to focus more on present-day realities of debt, trade, youth empowerment, development and climate," Kindiki said.

He noted that institutional reforms within the organisation were necessary to strengthen democratic, economic and environmental resilience among member states, particularly at a time when global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and changing international trade relationships were creating additional pressure on developing economies.

"Political democratic freedoms must be protected side by side with economic empowerment of citizens and better incomes, health, education and housing," he added.

The meeting, hosted by Antigua and Barbuda under the theme Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth, brought together leaders at a time of stalled global economic growth, widening inequality, multiple conflicts and an escalating climate emergency.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki -Second right middle row, among heads of state after the 28th Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda on November 4, 2026. [DPCS]

In their final communiqué issued on November 4, Commonwealth leaders reaffirmed their commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law, international cooperation and sustainable development.

They also called for reforms to the international financial architecture, arguing that developing countries, particularly small island states and other vulnerable economies, require more accessible financing to address mounting debt obligations and climate-related challenges.

Kindiki said growing global unpredictability and transactional approaches to international relations should be viewed as an opportunity for Commonwealth countries to pursue difficult but necessary reforms in debt management, development financing and climate action.

"Creeping global unpredictability and transactionalism is an opportunity to push through difficult reforms on debt, development and climate financing," he said.

Economic cooperation emerged as one of the central priorities of the meeting, with leaders committing to strengthen trade among member countries, reduce trade barriers, improve supply chains and attract greater private-sector investment.

The communiqué called for a more inclusive and effective multilateral trading system, with particular attention to helping small and developing economies participate meaningfully in international markets.

Leaders also endorsed measures to support small and medium-sized enterprises, women-owned businesses and youth-led enterprises through improved market access, digital infrastructure and investment opportunities.

Kindiki argued that trade and investment must become central to the organisation's future, noting that economic opportunities and employment creation would determine its relevance to younger generations.

"Trade, investment and youth empowerment ought to define the relevance of the Commonwealth of the next Century," he said.

The DP said the organisation's future would depend on its ability to protect democratic values while creating opportunities for prosperity, particularly for its large youthful population.

Youth empowerment featured prominently in the discussions, with leaders recognising the need to equip young people with relevant skills in technology, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and emerging industries.

The communiqué called for stronger investment in education, vocational training and digital inclusion to prepare young people for evolving labour markets and ensure they benefit from technological advancement.

Climate financing was another major concern, particularly for vulnerable countries facing rising sea levels, extreme weather events and increasing disaster-related costs.

Samoa's outgoing Commonwealth Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio'o, warned that climate change was placing an increasing burden on countries that had contributed relatively little to global emissions.

"Accessible, predictable, and grant-based climate finance is the bridge between ambition and action. No nation should have to borrow its way out of a crisis it did so little to create," she said.

The summit also recorded new commitments of approximately US$500 million towards renewable energy, youth skills development and expanding trade opportunities across the Commonwealth.

Leaders further called for stronger partnerships between governments, development institutions and the private sector to mobilise resources for infrastructure, renewable energy, digital transformation and sustainable development.