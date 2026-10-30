Kindiki to lead Kenya's delegation at 28th Commonwealth summit

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will represent Kenya at the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda next week.

The four-day summit in St John’s will bring together leaders from 56 Commonwealth countries under the theme, “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth”.

According to the State Department for Foreign Affairs, Kenya will use the meeting to promote investment opportunities in infrastructure, energy, tourism, technology and the blue economy, as it seeks partnerships to support economic growth and job creation.

“CHOGM presents Kenya with an important platform to deepen trade, attract investment, expand market access and strengthen partnerships that support our national development agenda. Our focus is on translating diplomatic engagement into practical economic opportunities for Kenyans,” Sing’Oei said.

The government also plans to use business and investment engagements to promote investment-ready projects, advance value addition and strengthen enterprise development.

Such partnerships, Sing’Oei says, could open up markets for Kenyan goods and services, attract capital into productive sectors and support job creation. However, the benefits will depend on whether the engagements lead to concrete investment commitments and agreements.

The summit comes as Commonwealth countries seek to increase trade among member states to US$2 trillion by 2030. Trade within the bloc stood at approximately US$880 billion in 2024.

The 56-member organisation represents about 2.7 billion people across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and the Pacific, offering Kenya access to a broad network of potential markets, investors and development partners.

Beyond trade, Kenya will push for African interests in discussions on international financial reform, equitable access to climate finance and sustainable development.

Sing’Oei said the country also wanted to advance cooperation that would benefit young people and women through skills development, entrepreneurship and digital opportunities.

“Kenya’s engagement is about ensuring that our voice is heard on issues that matter to developing countries, while building partnerships that can deliver investment, create jobs and support inclusive growth,” he said.

The summit will also discuss debt and climate finance, alongside investment in people, as leaders consider ways to strengthen economic cooperation among member states.

Besides economic engagements, the Kenyan delegation will advance bilateral relations and seek support for national and international priorities.

The government says it will seek backing for Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u’s candidature for election to the International Criminal Court for the 2027 - 2036 term.