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Kindiki calls for digital transformation of correctional services

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 13, 2026
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The Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, delivers his remarks on October 13th 2026, during the correctional service week 2026-Transforming correctional services through Technology and green solutions at Edge convection center in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard].

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for secure, integrated and data-driven systems to replace fragmented, paper-based processes across the justice system.

Speaking during the fourth Correctional Service Week in Nairobi on Tuesday, October 13, Kindiki said the government’s digital superhighway offered an opportunity to improve public service delivery, access to government services and management of public resources.

He said this year’s theme, “Transforming Correctional Services through Technology and Green Solutions,” aligned with the national development agenda and the need to modernise public institutions.

The DP added that artificial intelligence, data analytics and secure digital communication could improve operational planning, identify service delivery gaps and build rehabilitation programmes.

He cautioned, however, that technology must be adopted responsibly and uphold human dignity, protect personal information, prevent discrimination and safeguard the rights of people under correctional supervision.

The deputy president also urged correctional services to work with other government ministries, departments and agencies to integrate justice sector information systems, improve data quality and promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

He also called for stronger cybersecurity measures, warning that correctional institutions could not address digital threats in isolation.

“No institution can effectively confront these threats in isolation. Our digital security is only as strong as our collective preparedness and inter-agency collaboration,” said Kindiki.

On green solutions, he urged correctional facilities to expand productive farming, improve irrigation and agricultural mechanisation, promote waste recycling and adopt clean energy.

“Our correctional institutions must therefore become not only centres of rehabilitation, but also platforms for skills development, innovation and sustainable production,” he said.

The State Department for Correctional Services, under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, oversees the custody, rehabilitation and social reintegration of offenders while safeguarding public safety.

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