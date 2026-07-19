Why civil society wants Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt discussed at dinner tables

If Kenya’s Sh13.0 trillion public debt was to be divided equally among the population – from newborns to the elderly – then every person would be handed a bill of Sh240,740. If the same debt was divided equally among the working population of 21.6 million, then the bill would jump 2.5 times to Sh601,851.
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