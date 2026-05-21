NCBA: Nedbank sale deal on track as profit up 9pc

NCBA Group reported a nine per cent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, driven by strong growth in digital lending, higher customer deposits, and improved revenue diversification across its regional operations.
The tier-one lender said profit after tax rose to Sh6 billion in the three months to March 31, up from Sh5.5 billion a year earlier.
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