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NCBA: Nedbank sale deal on track as profit up 9pc

By Brian Ngugi | May. 21, 2026
NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora. [File, Standard]

NCBA Group reported a nine per cent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, driven by strong growth in digital lending, higher customer deposits, and improved revenue diversification across its regional operations.

The tier-one lender said profit after tax rose to Sh6 billion in the three months to March 31, up from Sh5.5 billion a year earlier.

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