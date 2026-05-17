AI growth driving push for clean electricity infrastructure

Audio By Vocalize

Schneider Electric Chairperson Jean-Pascal Tricoire with Regional MD Walid Sheta and Country CEO Ifeanyi Ado during a media engagement in Nairobi on May 13, 2026. [Killiad Sinide, Standard]

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is accelerating global electricity demand, with Kenya emerging as a potential regional hub for digital infrastructure and electrification, Schneider Electric Chairperson Jean-Pascal Tricoire has said.

Speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi, Mr Tricoire said Africa must accelerate electrification to support the growing demand for data centres powering AI technologies and digital services.

“We need more data centres in Africa to support local innovations,” said Mr Tricoire. “But we must have more energy because AI runs on data centres, which consume a lot of power.”

His remarks come in the wake of the recently concluded Africa Forward Summit, where Kenya and France signed a digital cooperation agreement aimed at accelerating Kenya’s digital transformation and expanding affordable internet access to rural and underserved urban communities.

Mr Tricoire said Kenya’s strong renewable energy base places the country in a strategic position to lead Africa’s energy transition and digital transformation, noting that the country is among the world’s leading producers of geothermal energy.

According to the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), more than 90 per cent of the country’s installed electricity capacity is generated from renewable sources, including geothermal (754MW), hydro (826MW) and wind power (25.5MW).

“The world is getting more electrical,” said Mr Tricoire. “Twenty per cent of what we do today is powered by electricity and 80 per cent by fossil fuels, but soon it could be 50 per cent electric.”

He said the growing adoption of AI, digitisation and connected technologies would significantly increase global electricity demand, making energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure critical for future economic growth and climate goals.

To meet rising demand, Schneider Electric plans to expand electrification and accelerate digitisation initiatives in Kenya and across the region. Mr Tricoire said the focus is shifting from simply producing energy to improving energy efficiency through technology.

“AI is one of the biggest assets for energy efficiency,” he said.

Schneider Electric Kenya chief executive Ifeanyi Odoh said partnerships with local institutions are central to the company’s long-term strategy in the country.

Mr Odoh said the company is collaborating with universities and vocational training institutions to equip young professionals with skills needed to develop systems supporting local industrialisation and digital infrastructure.

“We have set up several training centres across the country and recently entered into a partnership with the University of Nairobi to help restructure some courses and provide training equipment,” said Mr Odoh.

He added that some equipment used in data centres developed by the company has been assembled locally, supporting Kenya’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Schneider Electric regional president Walid Sheta said Africa has the potential to keep pace with global digitisation trends while meeting rising demand for clean energy.

“Our focus is not merely to employ people but to equip them so they can create opportunities for themselves,” said Mr Sheta. “Africa’s private sector has shown that it is possible to drive this change.”