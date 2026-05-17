Teachers laud Presidential Awards for supporting CBE

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Limuru Girls High School students entertain guests during the presidential awards. [George Njunge, Standard]

Presidential Awards Kenya has been hailed by teachers as a strong pillar and support for the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

Nancy Matere the Presidential Award leader who is also a teacher, said that the award scheme encourages holistic education, hence centrally tied to the objectives of the CBE system that aims to nurture young people physically, mentally, socially and emotionally.

“It is designed for young people between the ages of 14 and 24 and is widely implemented in schools, colleges, universities, and youth organisations across Kenya,” Matere said.

She noted that the award is the Kenyan branch of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award that operates in many countries around the world.

Matere explained that the award has four different tenets that revolve around positive development and growth.

“The first tenet is community service, where the participants engage in voluntary community service activities, including environmental conservation, visiting children’s homes or hospitals, mentorship programmes, community clean-up activities and tree planting. This section aims to help learners develop compassion, empathy, and social responsibility,” she said.

The other tenet is skills, an area where CBE has put a lot of weight to make sure that students develop and nurture various skills that can help them in life.

“Developing personal interests, among them music, cooking, ICT skills, art and craft, debate and public speaking, among others is another tenet in the Presidential Awards It aims to encourage creativity and lifelong learning,” she said.

“We have another tenet or pillar and that is physical education, which entails involvement in physical activities to improve fitness and teamwork. This include athletics, football, volleyball and swimming, among others and promotes health, discipline, and perseverance,” Matere added.

The event that was saw over 10 secondary schools and over 1000 students converge for the awards at Limuru girls was hailed as an important tool in survival and problem-solving skills as the skills gained build confidence, resilience, leadership, and independence.

Speaking during the ceremony, Limuru Girls principal Susan Kariuki said that the presidential awards is not only a day of celebration but also a day of reflection on the values skills and character that education and holistic development continue to nurture in young people.

“As a school we are proud to be part of the programme that goes beyond the academic achievement and focuses on developing responsible, resilient, disciplined and compassionate individuals,” she said.

The principal explained that the Presidential Award scheme plays a vital role in empowering learners to discover their potential through service, adventure leadership, physical recreation, and skills development.

“In a rapidly changing world, education can no longer be confined in classroom alone true education prepares students to solve problems, work with others, serve the community and adapt positively to life’s challenges,” Kariuki said.

The chief principal advised the students to continue embracing the values of integrity, hard work, responsibility and service to humanity.

“My dear students the journey to the award is not always easy it equips you with life skills that cannot be measured through examinations. I urge you to strive to be individuals who are not only academically competent but also morally upright, socially responsible and globally competitive,” she said.

Judith Michelle a student and and a participant of the Presidential Award said that the club has become impactful to her and many students as it offers practical ways to face life through community service, skills and expeditions that open up the world for them.

“I can attest that we are more responsible and conscious of our environment, we have a pig rearing project funded by the scheme and which is our responsibility to rear them, we have also leant how to use our leisure time wisely, when we sell this pigs we shall have some money to fund the clubs activities as well as donate some money to needy students in the school,” Michelle said.