Inside the 11-point Africa Forward 2026 Summit declaration

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Participants attending the Africa Forward 2026 Summit at KICC, Nairobi.

African leaders and representatives of the French Republic on Tuesday adopted the Africa Forward 2026 Summit Declaration, outlining a broad partnership agenda focused on peace, agriculture, health, energy, digital transformation, and economic growth.

The declaration, adopted during the summit in Nairobi, reaffirmed the commitment to partnerships based on mutual respect, shared responsibility, and co-development, with leaders describing the framework as a roadmap for inclusive growth and innovation between Africa and France.

On peace and security, leaders backed African-led solutions through the African Union Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and called for stronger cooperation between the African Union and the United Nations under UN Security Council Resolution 2719.

The summit pledged support for sustainable financing of AU-led peace operations and efforts to tackle terrorism, cybercrime, arms trafficking, and transnational organized crime.

Leaders also called for reforms to the UN Security Council to ensure fair African representation in line with the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.

The declaration emphasized the need to transform agriculture into a modern, climate-resilient, and competitive sector capable of driving industrialization and food security.

At the same time, the leaders committed to promoting agro-industrialization, strengthening fertilizer supply chains, investing in climate-smart agriculture and expanding agricultural research partnerships with French institutions.

The summit also highlighted the importance of empowering youth, women and smallholder farmers through financing, land access, innovation and digital technologies.

On health, the summit reaffirmed support for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and resilient health systems through stronger primary healthcare, equitable access and reduced financial hardship.

Delegates also committed to improving pandemic preparedness, strengthening laboratory and genomic surveillance systems and accelerating regional production of vaccines, medicines and diagnostics in partnership with African institutions.

Energy and industrialization featured prominently in the declaration, with leaders pledging to promote green industrialization through renewable energy, low-carbon systems, geothermal, hydropower, waste-to-energy projects, and nuclear power.

The summit called for expanded access to clean energy, including clean cooking, and stronger regional energy markets to support industrial growth and job creation.

Leaders in attendance further committed to strengthening Africa’s role in the digital economy and artificial intelligence by investing in digital infrastructure, inclusive access and responsible AI systems aligned with African Union frameworks.

The declaration stressed the need to bridge digital divides affecting women, youth, rural communities and vulnerable groups.

On financial reforms, participants called for changes to the international financial architecture, including increased African representation at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and improved access to concessional financing.

The summit also emphasized investments in education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure as key pillars for Africa’s long-term transformation.

They also pledged support for transport, energy and digital infrastructure projects, implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and stronger regional value chains.

The declaration concluded with a call for governments, development partners, private investors and civil society to work together in implementing the shared vision for sustainable growth, resilience and prosperity across Africa.