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Tala strengthens customer ID checks to protect borrowers from fraud

By Brian Ngugi | May. 13, 2026
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Tala General Manager Annstella Mumbi. [File, Standard]

Digital credit provider Tala has begun ramping up customer identification procedures for its Kenyan users. The company says the move will protect accounts from fraud and ensure continued access to its services in line with official rules.

The update requires customers to submit a valid national ID and capture a live selfie through the Tala app. The company urged borrowers to complete the process promptly to avoid disruptions to their credit access.

The new measures bring Tala into full alignment with Kenya’s Digital Credit Providers Regulations 2022 and proposed tighter rules under the Draft Non‑Deposit Taking Credit Providers Regulations 2025, which mandate that lenders verify a customer’s identity and ability to repay before advancing digital credit.

“Your safety is our priority,” said Tabby Mugechi, Senior Compliance and Ethics Manager at Tala. “Completing your KYC requirements, including submitting a valid ID and taking a quick selfie, is the simplest way to protect your account. This crucial consumer protection step helps shield you from fraud and ensures secure, seamless access to all the Tala services you rely on.”

Tala, which has disbursed nearly $6 billion in credit to 10 million customers across emerging markets, described the enhanced verification as part of its commitment to building a safe and trusted digital financial ecosystem in Kenya. The company said customers can update their information directly through the mobile app.

“Tala encourages customers to update their information through the app, reaffirming its commitment to building a safe, inclusive, and trusted digital financial ecosystem,” the firm said in a statement.

The lender operates in Kenya under the oversight of the Central Bank of Kenya, which has been tightening rules for digital credit providers since the CBK Act (Amendment) 2021.

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