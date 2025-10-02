×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Tala bets on tech to serve underbanked in expansion plan

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 2, 2025

 

Annstella Mumbi, General Manager at Tala. [File, Standard]

Financial technology firm Tala has introduced operations in Guatemala as part of a Latin American expansion push, with plans to enter the Dominican Republic and Panama by year-end in a bid to tap the region's underbanked population.

The move marks the latest international expansion for the global fintech, which is deploying its proprietary ‘Tala in a Box’ software platform to quickly establish operations in new markets where it sees potential to provide credit to consumers overlooked by traditional banks.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The expansion comes as the company, founded in 2014, seeks to replicate its success in Mexico, where it has become one of the country's major digital lenders. Tala has provided 20 million loans to nearly four million customers in Mexico over the past eight years, making it the company's fastest-growing market.

"Through our experience serving the Mexican market, we have developed deep insights in the region and found that existing services still don't serve the majority of the population," said Annstella Mumbi, General Manager of Tala-Kenya.

The company's technology platform uses alternative data to assess creditworthiness, allowing it to serve customers who lack extensive formal banking histories. Tala has disbursed approximately $7 billion in credit to over 12 million customers across its global operations.

The Latin American push comes amid sustained growth for the fintech, which has seen revenue climb steadily in recent years. The company now joins a growing list of digital lenders competing to serve consumers in emerging markets where traditional banking penetration remains limited.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tala Tala in a Box Tala Expansion Plan
.

Latest Stories

Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Opinion
By Eric Nyadimo
59 mins ago
Ruto will get his second term due to Uhuru, clerics' prayers
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
59 mins ago
IEBC must embrace proactive communication ahead of 2027
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
By Francis Ontomwa 59 mins ago
Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
By Anne Atieno and Olivia Odhiambo 59 mins ago
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
By Julius Chepkwony 59 mins ago
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 59 mins ago
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved