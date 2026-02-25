Kenya Airways defends record Sh17b loss

Kenya Airways maintains operations despite reporting Sh17.1 billion loss. [File Courtesy]

Kenya Airways has assured its customers and the public of the company's stability despite its loss-making trajectory in the 2025 financial results.

Last week, the national carrier announced a net loss of Sh17.1 billion, a sharp reversal from the Sh5.4 billion profit recorded in 2024, which had briefly raised hopes of a sustained turnaround.