Kenya Airways defends record Sh17b loss

Kenya Airways has assured its customers and the public of the company's stability despite its loss-making trajectory in the 2025 financial results.
Last week, the national carrier announced a net loss of Sh17.1 billion, a sharp reversal from the Sh5.4 billion profit recorded in 2024, which had briefly raised hopes of a sustained turnaround.
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