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Western on standstill as rival politicians scramble for Mulembe cake

By Brian Kisanji | Jul. 25, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Kvulini Ground, Thika on June 14, 2026 [Standard]

With barely a year to the 2027 General Election, Western Kenya has become the country's hottest political battleground, where rival political heavyweights are racing to consolidate one of Kenya's most influential voting blocs.

More than three political axes have already emerged, each seeking to shape the region's future and win the support of its estimated 2.6 million registered voters.

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