Civil servants fight to strip PSC of promotion powers in court case

PSC's Commission House Headquarters on Harambee Avenue, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Civil servants are now seeking to strip the Public Service Commission(PSC) of promotion powers and hand it over to Principal Secretaries(PSs) of respective ministries.

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants has moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court seeking to stop PSC from advertising, shortlisting, interviewing and promoting civil servants, arguing that the commission has overstepped its constitutional mandate.