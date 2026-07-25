Grief as woman, her three children buried in Kathiani

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Family of the late Grace Mungai who was brutally murdered alongside her four children pay their last respect to their departed kin during a tense burial ceremony in Kathiani, Machakos County. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

A sombre mood engulfed Kaseveni village in Kathiani Sub-County as villagers from near and far gathered for the burial ceremony of a woman, her two daughters and her unborn baby allegedly murdered in cold blood by her husband last month.

Grief-stricken family members, friends and residents gathered to lay to rest a young mother, her unborn child and her eight-year-old daughter in a funeral marked by tears and unanswered questions.

It was a funeral like no other. No speeches, no food or water no flowers or other traditions popular in ordinary burials.

Twenty-eight-year-old Grace Mungai was buried alongside her unborn baby, while her daughter, Joyce Mutheu, 8, was laid to rest in a separate casket. The burial, however, was overshadowed by the painful absence of Grace's four-year-old daughter, Sarah Mungai, whose remains have not been fully recovered despite an ongoing police search.

As a local pastor struggled to deliver a sermon on righteousness and the sanctity of life, her voice was repeatedly drowned out by hushed whispers rippling through dozens of mourners.

Police officers were deployed from Kathiani police station to the burial venue around five kilometres away from to maintain order in the highly tense ceremony, as small clusters of villagers exchanged subdued theories about the gruesome killings, casting uneasy glances towards members of the bereaved family in a burial ceremony overshadowed by suspicion and grief.

The sombre gathering was marked less by the preacher's call for forgiveness than by an air of tension, with the gathering seemingly consumed by unanswered questions surrounding the tragedy that had torn the family apart.

The family's tragedy captured attention after a neighbour's dog brought home what investigators believe was part of Sarah's body, prompting police to search a nearby thicket where the victims are believed to have been dumped.

Police have charged Amos Nyingi Wambua, 23, with the murders of Grace, her two daughters and her unborn child. Investigators allege that he killed the victims before dumping their bodies in a nearby thicket.

The suspect was arrested in Mashuru, Kajiado County, after going into hiding. He was later arraigned in a Machakos court, where the prosecution was granted additional time to complete investigations. He is expected to appear in court tomorrow (Monday).

Relatives said they remain hopeful that Sarah's remaining body parts will be found to allow the family to give her a dignified burial and finally begin the healing process.

Police officers were deployed from Kathiani police station to the burial venue around five kilometres away from to maintain order in the highly tense ceremony, as small clusters of villagers exchanged subdued theories about the gruesome killings, casting uneasy glances towards members of the bereaved family in a burial ceremony overshadowed by suspicion and grief.

The gathering was marked less by the preacher's call for forgiveness than by an air of tension, with the gathering seemingly consumed by unanswered questions surrounding the tragedy that had torn the family apart.

Local village administrator Titus Nthenge who addressed mourners called for calm and warned residents against taking law into their hands.

"As we lay to rest the departed family, let us all maintain peace and allow security organs to pursue the matter to conclusion," said Nthenge.

Throughout the ceremony, Grace's parents never said a word. Seemingly overwhelmed by grief, they helplessly watched as the ceremony unfolded.

Curiously, politicians who often show up in funeral ceremonies streered clear of the ceremony.