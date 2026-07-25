Sharon Otieno's parents speak after Obado conviction

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The late Sharon Otieno's mother Melida Auma at Magare Got SDA church, Homa Bay Sub-county. [James Omoro, Standard]

Parents of slain university student Sharon Otieno have said that they have forgiven the killers who brutally murdered her daughter, a former Rongo University student.

The Standard visited Sharon’s parents in their home at Magare Village in Homa Bay Sub-county, hours after they arrived from Nairobi, where Justice Cecilia Githua sealed the fate of former Migori Governor Okoth and his aides Caspal Obiero and Michael Oyamo.

“We wanted to know the people who killed Sharon and we have known them. As a Christian, I have forgiven them but let the law take its course," said Melida Auma, the mother.

Auma opened up on how the murder of Sharon scuttled economic development in her family for the last eight years.

She recounted how the judgement which found Obado and his co-accused persons guilty rekindled the memories of pain which prevailed in the morning of September 3, 2018 when the news about the death of Sharon, at 26, was broken.

Her body was found in a pool of blood in a thicket at Owade village, Rachuonyo South Sub-county in Homa Bay County.

Auma and her husband Douglas Otieno are still grieving.

"The only development we could do as a family was to go to Nairobi to attend court proceedings. We are down economically because the money we spent on court was enough to change the face of my home and undertake other development projects," she said.

She said that the family also suffered emotional and psychological torture. "We are still weak. This matter has tortured us emotionally, physically and psychologically," she explained.

"The judgement has been made but we are still mourning. I have nothing to be happy with because Sharon's life was lost and she cannot be resurrected." Sharon's father Otieno expressed concerns that their security is compromised.

This follows a life threatening utterances some made against him when they were at Milimani Law Court on the judgement day.

"I walked out of the courtroom for a short call. On my way back, someone shouted behind me saying that I should have been followed to the toilet with a gun," he said.

Otieno said he declined the government's protection, adding: "Our security is not good, but we believe God will take care of us."

Otieno expressed confidence in the judiciary for according his family justice.

The parents also spoke about social media bullying. "Some people say I didn't bring up my daughter properly while others say she wanted a lot of money," Auma said.

She appealed to social media users to stop such criticism and consider the pain her family is undergoing as a result of Sharon's death.

The parents narrated how they had high hopes for their daughter. However, the death shutters the hopes.

"Sharon loved education and she was a role model to her siblings. We expected her to accomplish various milestones in life," Auma said.

The family also held special prayers at the Magare Got Seventh Day Adventist Church, a few kilometers from their home.