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KQ slides back to the red with Sh17.2b net loss

By Macharia Kamau | Mar. 25, 2026
From left: Ag. Group MD & CEO at Kenya Airways, Capt. George Kamal, newly appointed Chairman Mr Kiprono Kittony and the Chief Finance Officer at Kenya Airways, Ms Mary Mwenga during the FY2025 results announcement. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya Airways has reported a net loss of Sh17.16 billion for the period to December 2025, sliding back to loss-making after the Sh5.4 billion profit it announced in 2024, which was a break from a decade of loss-making. 

The national carrier is also staring at an uncertain 2026 following the crisis in the Middle East that has resulted in  oil prices surging to record highs and expected to result in higher operational costs for airlines.

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