Why the 13th Parliament should never be forgiven

Never in the recorded history of institutional comedy, have few spectacles rivaled Kenya’s 13th Parliament. In my books, it will go down as the worst Parliament cohort in Kenya’s history. Here is a legislative body gifted with the most robust constitutional armor in the nation’s history, the 2010 Constitution, yet it has spent its term auditioning for the role of the Executive’s most loyal footstool.
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