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Murkomen orders transfer of all officers at Keringet Police Station, Nakuru County

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 25, 2026
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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered the transfer of all police officers attached to Keringet Police Station in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

Speaking during a Jukwaa La Usalama public engagement forum in Keringet on Saturday, July 25, Murkomen said the transfers are part of a broader security intervention aimed at addressing residents' concerns over crime and service delivery.

"In order to decisively deal with the illicit alcohol and drugs that are rampant in the area, a special team will be deployed to the region as all police officers at Keringet Police Station are transferred," Murkomen said.

He added that the police station will receive an additional police vehicle within the next two weeks to strengthen security operations and improve response to incidents.

According to the CS, the measures are aimed at combating the illicit alcohol and drug trade in the area. He warned that security officers and local administrators found colluding with criminals would face action.

"We will relentlessly pursue those involved in the illegal alcohol trade in the area and across the country. Security officers and local administrators colluding with criminals will not be spared," he said.

Murkomen also warned criminal gangs involved in land invasions, saying the government is seeking a lasting solution to the longstanding land disputes affecting the area.

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Related Topics

Keringet Police Station Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen Police Transfers
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