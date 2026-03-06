Police ink Sh1.9 billion deal with Co-op Bank to boost mobility

Audio By Vocalize

RentCo Africa, CFAO Motors and Co-operative Bank Hand over 40 Land Cruiser Vehicles to the National Police Service under Phase 7 of the Government Leasing Programme. [Courtesy, Co-op Bank]

The National Police Service has received a significant boost to its operational capacity with the flagging off of a new vehicle fleet valued at Sh1.9 billion, aimed at addressing long-standing mobility challenges that have hampered crime fighting in the country.

The delivery of Toyota Land Cruiser LC79 units, financed under Phase 7 of the Government Motor Vehicle Leasing Programme, marks a major investment in security infrastructure, officials said.

The fleet, supplied in partnership with RentCo Africa and CFAO Mobility Kenya, is set to enhance response times and strengthen security operations nationwide, they added.

Officials noted that mobility has been a critical factor in effective policing, and the new fleet is expected to provide a tangible solution.

“Enhanced mobility is critical to effective policing. The addition of this fleet ensures our officers are better equipped to respond promptly and deliver security services efficiently across the country,” said Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Administration Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli, at the flag-off ceremony held at the Toyota Kenya Academy Grounds.

The financing framework was structured with the Co-operative Bank of Kenya.

Co-op Bank Head of Corporate Banking, Mrs Enid Muturi, said the lender was keen to provide flexible asset finance solutions.

“Our ability to structure flexible, bankable financing solutions continues to support economic growth and operational efficiency for many institutions across the country," she said in a statement.

Security analysts say the government’s continued reliance on the leasing model underscores its effectiveness as a mechanism for modernizing public assets without straining the national budget with large capital outlays.

Backers say that since its inception in 2013, the leasing plan has enabled the police to access reliable fleets while ensuring long-term accountability and performance.

Nancy Kunga, Group Chief Commercial Officer at RentCo Africa, emphasised the strategic value of the model. “Structured leasing has proven to be an effective mechanism for modernising public sector infrastructure while preserving fiscal space for other development priorities,” she said.

The new vehicles are equipped with a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine, designed for fuel efficiency and durability in demanding environments.

Industry analysts view the leasing framework as a scalable development tool, with similar asset-backed financing models gaining traction in other East African markets to mobilize domestic capital for essential services.