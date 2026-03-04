×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Police, prisons and NYS officers to get pay increment in July

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Interior PS Raymond Omollo during the launch of public benefit organization (PBO) regulations 2025 in Nairobi on June 5, 2025.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

The final phase of salary increment for officers in the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), and the National Youth Service (NYS) will be implemented in July 2026, the Interior Ministry has announced.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 4, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the pay review marks the completion of a multi-year reform programme aimed at improving welfare, professionalism and service delivery across the three institutions.

“The last phase of the salary review for officers in the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service will be effected in July 2026,” said Omollo.

Under the new structure, a police constable in the lowest cadre will earn up to Sh57,700, up from Sh38,975, a 48 per cent increase. Constables graduating from police training colleges will earn a starting salary of Sh29,296.

NYS officers in the lowest cadre will earn a minimum of Sh26,222 and a maximum of Sh37,912 under the revised pay structure.

According to Omollo, the salary adjustments are part of a broader four-pillar transformation framework focusing on institutional capacity development, operational preparedness, oversight and accountability, and human resource management.

“This is the highest cumulative pay increase for officers over three consecutive years since independence,” he said, noting that lower-ranking officers are the main beneficiaries of the reforms.

The salary increment took effect on July 1, 2024, in phases and is part of reforms to strengthen accountability and improve the welfare and working conditions of officers across the security sector.

According to Omollo, more than 50 per cent of the planned reform actions across the three services have now been implemented, with the National Police Service leading at 57.2 per cent overall implementation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Salary Increment Police Salaries Police Salaries Increment
.

Latest Stories

How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Real Estate
By Olivia Odhiambo
4 hrs ago
AI useful to courts, but must never replace human judges
Opinion
By Anne Githogori
4 hrs ago
CSs need not have specialised knowledge of ministries that they head
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
By Special Correspondent 4 hrs ago
Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
By George Sayagie 4 hrs ago
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
By Olivia Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved