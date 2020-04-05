Over 1.7m Kenyans lose jobs as corona chokes ailing economy

Covid 19 Time Series

More than 1.7 million Kenyans lost their jobs within three months after the country recorded its first case of coronavirus, official data shows. Kenya reported her first case of the virus in March and by end of June, those affected had been rendered jobless as crippling effects of the pandemic became apparent in what is turning out to be the country’s worst economic crisis.Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows the number of unemployed Kenyans shot up by more than half to 4,637,164 between April and June, from 2,944,724 in the January-March period.

The situation could be dire considering some of those retrenched may have given up on job-hunting hence, they have been categorised as economically inactive. The number of economically inactive Kenyans - which also includes sick people, students and retirees - increased by 1 million, to 9,774,700, the data shows. Majority of those who fell out of the labour market were young people, aged between 20 and 34. About 904,147 youth fell out of work. People aged 35 and above who fell out of employment were 816,439. Those hit the hardest by unemployment, according to the national statistician, are young people aged between 20 and 29, an indicator that entry-level, non-skilled jobs, have buckled easily under the weight of the stringent containment measures implemented by the government to contain spread of the disease.At least 620,679 people, aged 25-29, lost their jobs.

While releasing the Quarterly Labour Force Survey, a new survey that looks at labour participation after every three months, KNBS noted that the spike in unemployment indicated the significant impact of the pandemic on both unemployment and underemployment “The highest proportion of the unemployed was recorded in the age groups 20-24 and 25-29, each registering over 20 per cent,” the report says. The same age groups also had the highest increase, of over 10 per cent each, in unemployment over the three-month reference period (April to June),” says KNBS in the survey released in Nairobi on Monday. Even more worrying is the dramatic increase, almost double, of the working-age Kenyans who were jobless and actively looking for work, a situation that has fed into the desperation that has characterised this period as many breadwinners were laid off. Thus, unemployment rate, measured based on the strict definition (those looking for work), increased to 10.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 5.2 per cent recorded in the first quarter. It was also higher than the 4.7 per cent registered in the same quarter of 2019.

