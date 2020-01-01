Employees should use their education for enterprise
The man's words cut through Bukusi's heart like a hot razor blade - deep and ruthless. At the rate he was piling up debt, he would never own anything. He realised that he was more qualified than the elderly man but what he lacked was experience. Experience is more than the time spent at work or in the office. It is more than confidence. It is the total value of the knowledge, exposure and expertise one develops on the job. Bukusi did not know how to use his education as an enterprise to help him cope with the realities of life.
This is the same situation many new employees find themselves in. People use their education to fund a lavish lifestyle when they should be using it for enterprise. Thus they end up becoming salary takers as opposed to salary makers.
Letter to the Editor from Ashford Gikunda.
