Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Sakaja's exit fractures UDA in Nairobi as internal wrangles begin

By Jacob Ochiro | Nov. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Kisii Governor Simba Arati at the ODM Jacaranda rally on October 31, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's exit from the ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), last week and the subsequent entry of Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri on Monday have ruffled feathers within the ruling party, threatening an imminent fallout in the party's support base in the city.

Monday's unveiling of Karauri at the party's headquarters has been interpreted by observers as a checkmate to ODM's unveiling of Sakaja, but it has sparked dissent from a section of the party's leaders who are pulling in a different direction.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Johnson Sakaja Nairobi Gubernatorial Race UDA Defections 2027 Elections
.

Latest Stories

Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
National
By Kamau Muthoni
3 hrs ago
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
National
By Nancy Gitonga
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
Sakaja's exit fractures UDA in Nairobi as internal wrangles begin
By Jacob Ochiro 3 hrs ago
Sakaja's exit fractures UDA in Nairobi as internal wrangles begin
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved