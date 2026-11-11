Sakaja's exit fractures UDA in Nairobi as internal wrangles begin

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Kisii Governor Simba Arati at the ODM Jacaranda rally on October 31, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's exit from the ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), last week and the subsequent entry of Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri on Monday have ruffled feathers within the ruling party, threatening an imminent fallout in the party's support base in the city.

Monday's unveiling of Karauri at the party's headquarters has been interpreted by observers as a checkmate to ODM's unveiling of Sakaja, but it has sparked dissent from a section of the party's leaders who are pulling in a different direction.