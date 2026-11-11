Useful cheat sheet for those who would like win in 2027 elections

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents during development project launches in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County. [Kevin Macharia, Standard]

The just-concluded US midterm elections offer a very useful cheat sheet for anyone serious about winning at the polls. With the 2027 General Election less than a year away, aspirants can learn a thing or two from across the Atlantic or continue running their campaigns blindly.

Number 1: Cost of living is not a peripheral campaign issue; it is THE issue. More than half of American voters identified it as the single most important factor in their voting decisions. Today, it costs so much to get by in this country; no one gets excited about payday anymore. The candidate who understands the realities facing ordinary Kenyans and offers a credible plan to bring costs down is already a foot in. Grand political talks and manifestos mean little to people struggling to meet the most basic of their needs.