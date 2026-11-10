From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has received a major boost for a re-election after he was endorsed by the Luo Council of Elders and received a symbolic Luo cultural identity.
The elders gave the county chief the greenlight to seek votes from the Luo community in Nairobi and believes the move also augments his efforts to strengthen his political ties with the ODM party.
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