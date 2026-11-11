Counties should learn from what other devolved units are doing right

Nearly 14 years after Kenya ushered in devolved government, the country still has no serious national conversation about what makes one county perform better than another.
We have become accustomed to judging counties through the politics surrounding them: Governors and county assemblies, impeachment attempts, allegations of corruption, political rivalries and succession battles.
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