COP31: Kenya and Africa push for a fairer climate deal

Today (Wednesday) marks the third day of COP31, arguably one of the most consequential, as Antalya brings together heads of state and government for a high-level summit expected to focus global attention on the urgent need for climate action.
For Kenya and Africa at large, the summit comes at a critical moment as the continent seeks to translate its climate diplomacy into tangible gains for a population increasingly exposed to droughts, floods and other climate-related shocks.
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