COP31: Kenya and Africa push for a fairer climate deal

Attendees in traditional attire explore the COP31 venue in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 9, 2026. [AFP]

Today (Wednesday) marks the third day of COP31, arguably one of the most consequential, as Antalya brings together heads of state and government for a high-level summit expected to focus global attention on the urgent need for climate action.

For Kenya and Africa at large, the summit comes at a critical moment as the continent seeks to translate its climate diplomacy into tangible gains for a population increasingly exposed to droughts, floods and other climate-related shocks.