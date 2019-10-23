Abak urges soberness on beer prices

The Alcohol Beverages Association of Kenya (Abak) has urged retailers to stick to the recommended retail prices as the industry awaits the final decision on an appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop higher excise duty. Abak says some retailers have already increased alcohol prices in anticipation of the higher rates. “Despite well-spelt out prices, that are often published in the media it is not uncommon to buy a bottle of your favorite drink at Sh140 in one part of town and find the same retailing at Sh500 in another,” said Abak Chairman Gordon Mutugi.

