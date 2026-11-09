Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Why Tshisekedi faces a rude reawakening over DRC dialogue

By Jeanette Nyampinga | Nov. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi arrives for a meeting with France's President at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on February 25, 2026. [AFP]

For years, DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi has been dragging his feet. 

He promised the opposition an inter-Congolese dialogue, only to postpone it indefinitely. 

Now he is in for a rude awakening because that dialogue is taking place without him, in Goma.

It began within the ranks, M23 itself. Following the internal wrangling that fractured their movement in 2012 and led to their military defeat, M23 members eventually reunited around a common objective of bringing their people back home and protecting those they had left behind from the deadly militias terrorizing their communities.

What began as an internal effort to reconcile and reunite their ranks gradually evolved into something much bigger. The dialogue expanded to include an initial group of political and civil society leaders, giving birth to the Congo River Alliance (AFC/M23) and broadening its agenda from the concerns of a community to what it presented as the liberation of the entire country.

The dialogue subsequently expanded to include the Banyamulenge of South Kivu, following negotiations and the gradual integration of AFC/M23 forces with MRDP/Twirwaneho.

More recently, another strand of this dialogue, which had been underway for over a year, culminated in former president Joseph Kabila joining forces with his former enemies and emerging as their leader.

Now, the leaders of C64, including Moïse Katumbi and Martin Fayulu, are heading to Goma, ostensibly to mediate and preach peace. Their initiative is particularly significant because it brings into the same political conversation actors who have very different backgrounds, ambitions and grievances. 

They are neither natural allies, nor do they necessarily share the same vision for Congo. But they increasingly find themselves confronting the same political reality.

Katumbi and Fayulu, too, may soon discover what Kabila, the Banyamulenge and Nangaa's allies before them have come to realise that Tshisekedi has little interest in genuine dialogue and no intention of pursuing a political settlement. 

His overriding priority, they will conclude, is to cling to power indefinitely, whether through a constitutional referendum or by repeatedly postponing elections under the pretext of a war that his own policies continue deliberately to fuel.

The reaction of those who reach this conclusion, however different their backgrounds and political trajectories, has so far followed the same pattern: aligning themselves with FRN.

This is precisely why Goma matters. It is emerging as an alternative political space where actors excluded from, or opposed to, Kinshasa's political arrangements can meet, negotiate and explore a different vision for the country. 

There is an irony here. The unity government Tshisekedi himself called for to confront a common enemy is taking shape. The very people he expected to bring together under his leadership are instead converging around a rival political and military project, with one overriding objective: to rebuild the Congolese state without Tshisekedi.

- The writer is a social worker 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President Félix Tshisekedi Inter-Congolese Dialogue M23 Fighters Congo River Alliance
.

Latest Stories

Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
National
By Gentrix Osano
3 hrs ago
Sh3.6bn Kwale drug haul was bound for South Africa from Pakistan, says DCI
National
By Willis Oketch
3 hrs ago
How Sakaja decision to ditch UDA sparked discord in ruling alliance
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
By Gentrix Osano 3 hrs ago
Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
Sh3.6bn Kwale drug haul was bound for South Africa from Pakistan, says DCI
By Willis Oketch 3 hrs ago
Sh3.6bn Kwale drug haul was bound for South Africa from Pakistan, says DCI
Ruto pressed to release IMF graft report as billions lost to corruption
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Ruto pressed to release IMF graft report as billions lost to corruption
Kenya's Sh455b borrowing spree and cost of graft
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Kenya's Sh455b borrowing spree and cost of graft
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved