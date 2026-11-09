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DCI vows to intensify crackdown on drug barons

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 9, 2026
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The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intensify crackdown on drug traffickers. [File]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says it will  intensify its crackdown on drug barons and trafficking networks following the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of 454 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine valued at Sh3.6 billion in Kwale County.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin said the latest operation, conducted on November 7, was intelligence-led and involved cooperation between Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities, demonstrating the importance of cross-border collaboration in dismantling organised drug trafficking networks.

Those arrested include Basleman Saleh Khamis, described by investigators as a notorious drug baron wanted for narcotics trafficking in both Kenya and Tanzania, and 37-year-old Ugandan national Nakabugo Zuraicah, who were arrested in Shirazi village.

Further investigations led detectives to Ganja la Simba village in Kinondo, where a targeted search yielded 454 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine and the arrest of a third suspect, 54-year-old Tanzanian national Jamad Seif Said.

Detectives also seized two motor vehicles alongside a red TVS motorcycle.

Amin said the suspects remain in custody as detectives pursue  further leads to establish the full extent of the trafficking network and identify additional accomplices.

"The recovery of 454 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine, valued at Sh3.6 billion, and the arrest of three suspects is a significant operational achievement," said Amin.

He said the government had declared the fight against narcotics and illicit alcohol a national security priority, prompting the DCI to strengthen its investigative capacity through the establishment of the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB), following the transformation of the former Anti-Narcotics Unit.

In April 2026, 2,028 officers drawn from the Kenya Police Service and Administration Police were recruited into the bureau. NANIB has also established 40 additional stations and trained 314 new and existing officers in basic anti-narcotics investigations, intelligence gathering and operational techniques.

Between January and October 2026, the bureau recovered 21,505.54 kilogrammes of cannabis valued at Sh630.1 million, 10.23 kilogrammes of cocaine worth Sh40.9 million, 7.74 kilogrammes of heroin valued at Sh23.2 million, 7.67 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth Sh61.3 million and 4.8 kilogrammes of amphetamine valued at Sh24 million.

The recoveries had a combined estimated value of Sh779.6 million, with 1,631 suspects arrested during the same period.

The Kwale operation follows the seizure of 1,036 kilogrammes of methamphetamine aboard the vessel MV Mashaallah in the Indian Ocean, valued at approximately Sh8.2 billion. The drugs were destroyed on September 24, 2026.

"Our efforts also extend to securing convictions. NANIB continues to collaborate with NACADA, county governments, customs authorities, border management committees, the Judiciary, ODPP and other investigative partners," Amin said.

 

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