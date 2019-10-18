State lost Sh4 billion in bogus maize imports
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“Did NCPB import air because it seems maize worth over Sh4 billion was not delivered?” wondered Wandayi. Similar sentiments were echoed by Junet who said that some connected individuals could have pocketed the money for supplying nothing. “It seems there was no maize imported. People were paid Sh4.5 billion for supplying nothing,” said Junet. He said importation of maize has been turned into a cash cow by State officers out to make killing any time the country is facing a food crisis. He said it was suspect that the Government was always ready to import maize at higher prices but decline to purchase locally produced maize. Consequently, the watchdog committee ordered that Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga produce all the vouchers of the purchase by next Tuesday, failure to which the committee will make a conclusion that billions were paid out for people who supplied “air” to the ministry. Office of the Auditor-General said only vouchers for Sh7 billion maize imports were available for audit. “The statement of financial performance reflects an amount of Sh11,672,958, 682 under the cost of sales. However, payment vouchers supporting the expenditure totaling Sh4,494,724,000 relating to the importation of maize have not been provided for audit verification,” states the audit. PS Boga admitted that there was a problem with the board and committed that the ministry was undertaking radical reforms to clean the State agency that has been riddled with claims of corruption. Multi-agency team Kanyaa earlier explained to the committee that the Government imported the maize through a multi-agency team that involved Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Revenue Authority, and other agencies. He said the process was spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture. He said it was after the maize was delivered at the Mombasa Port that NCPB was involved. “The maize was imported through Agriculture Ministry. NCPB’s role was to receive the maize and distribute to millers,” he said. He further revealed that some maize was also imported from Ethiopia but could not confirm the quantity of maize the agency distributed. PS Boga, who joined the ministry after the purchase, at some point found himself hard-pressed why the ministry was unable to provide the vouchers two years since the purchase. “The way we had prepared ourselves is not detailed... I would ask that the committee give us more time to prepare,” Prof Boga told the committee.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.