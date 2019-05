Unga sponsors live baking show on KTN

With the rise of pastry business and international hotels in the country, baking has been transformed from a hobby to viable businesses in professionally run kitchens.Unga Group has sponsored a premier live show on KTN that will see 12 bakers fight for the top prize. The 10-week show will culminate in a two-week fully-paid trip to France, a country whose history with pastry goes back centuries, for the winners for further training. The application deadline has been extended to May 27.

