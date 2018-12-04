survey
Tough year as firms warn of profit slump Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Treasury CS Henry Rotich: Debt still sustainable

By Bloomberg | Published Tue, December 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 19:11 GMT +3

Kenya’s borrowing remains manageable, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich (pictured) said, looking to quash concerns after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its assessment of the risk of debt distress to moderate.

ALSO READ: Report links Rotich, Bett to maize scandal

The country’s nominal debt-to-gross domestic product is still sustainable at 55 per cent, far lower than the IMF’s upper threshold of 74 per cent, while the net value of the debt is less than half of GDP, CS Rotich told a  conference Sunday in Nairobi.

The IMF analysis shows Kenya’s debt is sustainable, although the risk of distress “has moved from low to moderate” in exceptional circumstances, Rotich said.

“But this is based on extreme shocks, like if growth falls to almost zero, if the country faces high interest rates or a sharp depreciation of the currency.” “These are the conditions under which the debt can move to moderate risk,” he said. “But Kenya is not a high-risk country.”

Focus on Kenyan debt has intensified since it more than doubled in the past six years to Sh5.15 trillion. The IMF announced its risk revision in October and warned the borrowing is raising fiscal vulnerabilities and increasing interest payments.

Rotich attributed recent rises in debt to infrastructure spending and said the government is addressing the issue, targeting a fiscal deficit of three per cent by 2022. The deficit peaked at 8.9 per cent in the 2016-17 financial year.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

“We have continuously implemented fiscal consolidation and plan to access private sector resources through public private partnerships to fund infrastructure development going forward,” he said.

The IMF also judged the shilling at least 17.5 per cent overvalued and no longer floating - an assessment disputed by the Central Bank. Mr Rotich said stability in the currency is helping keep debt at sustainable levels.

”Our market is flexible; if you want foreign currency you go to the market and get it,” he said in a separate interview. “No one is managing the currency, so as is typical in a free market, there can be no over-valuation or undervaluation

ALSO READ: Ailing State firms gobble up Sh14b

RELATED TOPICS:
Public Debt
Treasury
Henry Rotich
International Monetary Fund

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Njoroge tells off IMF over shilling value

Njoroge tells off IMF over shilling value

Let’s guard against mortgaging our own country to outsiders

Let’s guard against mortgaging our own country to outsiders

Why resisting rate cap removal is a losing battle

Why resisting rate cap removal is a losing battle

Debt load sees Treasury turn to regional bank for rescue

Debt load sees Treasury turn to regional bank for rescue




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON tuesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited