Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto allies hit back at Gachagua over IEBC tender concerns

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Aug. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
The Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kit. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto’s allies led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula have launched a scathing attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the Opposition over their criticism of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), citing blackmail by the Opposition.

The leaders warned that attempts by politicians to dictate how the electoral agency procures technology and other election materials could undermine public confidence in the 2027 General Election.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

William Ruto Rigathi Gachagua IEBC Tender 2027 General Elections
.

Latest Stories

Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Sports
By Seth Enos
50 mins ago
Two held in Uganda, third arrested in Nairobi over Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Aga Khan Fund leads Jubilee's Sh145m interim dividend as half-year profit rises 13pc
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved