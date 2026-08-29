On Katiba Day, we should audit promises kept and those broken

This week, Kenya marked 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, a document born from decades of struggle, public agitation, and finally, the “never again” 2007-08 post-election violence.
Katiba Day, first proclaimed as a perpetual national anniversary in 2025, offers a moment for both celebration and sober reflection.
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