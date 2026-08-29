COTU Treasurer Albert Njeru is dead

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COTU Treasurer Albert Njeru. [Courtesy]

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Treasurer General and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) Secretary General Albert Njeru is dead

Njeru died on Saturday, August 29, after a short illness, according to COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

In a statement, Atwoli described Njeru’s death as a major loss to COTU, KUDHEIHA workers and the wider trade union movement in Kenya and beyond.

“I have lost a brother, a loyal friend and a distinguished champion of workers’ rights,” Atwoli said.

He mourned Njeru as a dedicated trade unionist whose commitment to the welfare and dignity of workers remained unwavering throughout his service.

Njeru had served as KUDHEIHA Secretary General for 19 years and as COTU Treasurer for five months.

At KUDHEIHA he represented workers in the domestic, hotel, educational institutions, hospitals and allied sectors.

Atwoli hailed his contribution to the labour movement, saying his commitment to workers’ rights and dignity remained unwavering throughout his service.