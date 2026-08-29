Victims of police brutality pour cold water on Ruto's apology, accuse him of hypocrisy

Victims of police brutality have rejected President Ruto’s apology, demanding justice, accountability and independent investigations into state violence. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s acknowledgement of excesses committed by security agencies against young Kenyans during and after the protests has been met with scepticism by victims of police brutality, who accused him of hypocrisy and demanded accountability before his words can be believed.

This comes hours after Ruto admitted failures in his administration’s handling of the 2024 Gen Z protests and the 2025 anniversary demonstrations, saying no blood should have been shed during the protests.