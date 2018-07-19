Mombasa here we come-Safaricom Twaweza Live

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 16:07, Updated July 19th 2018 at 16:08 GMT +3

The Safaricom Twaweza Live is an initiative that strikes a perfect balance between community and entertainment.

Ever since the launch we have witnessed two major events ,Eldoret and Meru .Safaricom Twaweza Live team has led by example by bringing together two things that bond Kenyans; the need to come together for the common good of the community and the love for music and entertainment.

In a scale of 1-10 , the Safaricom Twaweza Live team can be rated at 8 ,they have engaged the county people and been able to evaluate the most dire needs of each community and the most important part of this initiative features partnering with county officials to give the people exactly what they need.

The tour includes a free medical camps, yes you heard it right, free medical camp where a team of doctors will be available for the people of Mombasa to have their health checked.

Mombasa is a hub for Bongo music infant some of the best Tanzanian stars like Ali Kiba,Aslay,Harmonize and TMK Salama launched their career at this port city.

Twaweza Live , talent search activities and a music concert.

will be a great opportunity for the young and upcoming artist like Silver Riser Mkali to burst into limelight.

The concert will include a roadshow caravans around the city , , campus takeovers where artist have the opportunity to compete for recording deal with some of the top end producers in the country.For lovers of devices,this is an opportunity to grab some of the great device offers.

Those young agribusiness will not be left out,Digifarm farmers engagement forum is the place for them to get to learn more about modern farming and how they can make a living through farming.

The concert will feature performances by; David Wonder, MC Alemba, DJ Deff, DJ Pierra, DJ Euphoric, DJ Joe Mfalme, King Kaka, Njugush, Nyashinski, Mercy Masika, Wahu, Bahati, Karimi Bruno and GMX The Baite.

The campaign which began in May focuses on making a positive impact in the lives of Kenyans by delivering relevant products and services, providing world class entertainment and ensuring that impactful investments are made in different communities across the country.

