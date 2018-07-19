Submersible pump that can run dry a safer options Next Story
Mombasa here we come-Safaricom Twaweza Live

By Rading Biko | Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 16:07, Updated July 19th 2018 at 16:08 GMT +3

The Safaricom Twaweza Live is an initiative that strikes a perfect balance between community and entertainment.

Ever since the launch we have witnessed two major events ,Eldoret and Meru .Safaricom Twaweza Live  team has led by example by bringing together two things that bond Kenyans; the need to come together for the common good of the community and the  love for music and entertainment.

In a scale of 1-10 , the Safaricom Twaweza Live team  can be rated at 8 ,they have engaged the  county people and been able to evaluate the  most dire needs of each community and the most important part of this initiative features partnering with county officials to give the people  exactly what they need.

The tour includes a free medical camps, yes you heard it right, free medical camp where a team of doctors will be available for the people of Mombasa to have their health checked.

 Mombasa is a hub for Bongo music infant some of the best Tanzanian stars like Ali Kiba,Aslay,Harmonize and TMK Salama launched their career at this port city.

Twaweza Live , talent search activities and a music concert.

 will be a great opportunity for the young and upcoming artist like Silver Riser Mkali to burst into limelight.

The concert will include a roadshow caravans around the city , , campus takeovers where artist have the opportunity to compete for recording deal with some of the top end producers in the country.For lovers of devices,this is an opportunity to grab some of the  great device offers.

Those young agribusiness will not be left out,Digifarm farmers engagement forum is the place for them to get to learn more about modern farming and how they can make a living through farming.

The concert will  feature performances by; David Wonder, MC Alemba, DJ Deff, DJ Pierra, DJ Euphoric, DJ Joe Mfalme, King Kaka, Njugush, Nyashinski, Mercy Masika, Wahu, Bahati, Karimi Bruno and GMX The Baite.

The campaign which began in May focuses on making a positive impact in the lives of Kenyans by delivering relevant products and services, providing world class entertainment and ensuring that impactful investments are made in different communities across the country.

South African designer wins Sh6m house in M-pesa promotion

Meet Gikomba artisan who won first ‘M-Pesa Tu’ house

How telecom's mast changed lives in Baragoi

How Safaricom Lewa marathon went down

